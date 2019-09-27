Uber to merge food-delivery, rides into single app

By | Published: 7:02 pm

In a major overhaul, global ride-hailing Uber has announced it was looking to integrate its ‘Rides’, ‘Eats’ and future options side-by-side into one app, in a bid to create “an operating system for everyday life”. “Today, we debuted our vision for the next generation of the Uber app: a new way to discover access and experience the growing number of services available through our platform.

“You’ll now see our Rides, Eats and future options side-by-side, so you can make the best choice for you,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber.According to the cab aggregator, it was currently testing this new app experience in hundreds of US and international cities.

The company also announced a slew of other additions to the Uber app such as verifying the ride by entering a postal index number (PIN). “To make sure you get in the right car, you’ll now be able to choose to receive a unique four-digit PIN to verbally provide to your driver. The driver will only be able to start your trip in the app once the correct PIN has been entered.

We’re also developing new technology that uses ultrasound waves to automatically verify you’re in the right car, no PIN needed,” Khosrowshahi added. Uber riders will now be able to see a ‘Report Safety Incident’ option in their safety toolkit (the blue shield icon) that will let them report a safety issue during their trip.

Its ‘Real-Time ID Check’ has been enhanced and it will not prompt a driver to perform a random series of basic movements-blinking, smiling or turning their head-to add another layer of security.The improved ‘Bike Lane Alerts’ feature will let riders in more than 200 cities around the world to receive an in-app notification when they’re being dropped off near a bike lane by the end of October.