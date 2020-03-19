Uber to suspend accounts of drivers diagnosed with COVID-19

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: In view of the coronavirus scare, Uber has initiated several steps including taking a decision to temporarily suspend the accounts of drivers or riders who tested positive for COVID-19. For this, they have assigned a team to work round the clock.

Uber has also decided to provide financial assistance upto 14 days for drivers, if any diagnosed with the coronavirus or have told to self-isolate by a public health authority.

Following instructions from Central and State governments to sanitise public transport, Uber is planning to provide disinfectants to drivers to help them to keep their vehicles clean. More over, the link of WHO guidelines to control COVID-19 is displayed in the app.

In US, to help the disease affected persons, Uber Eats has waived the delivery fee.

