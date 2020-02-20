Uber’s driver welfare programme benefitted 90,000 in 1 year

By | Published: 8:45 pm 8:48 pm

Gurugram: Global ride hailing giant Uber on Thursday announced over 90,000 drivers have benefitted from its driver welfare programme Uber Care in one year.

Launched in 2018, Uber Care provides easy access to life insurance, family health insurance, micro-loan, etc to drivers. The top five cities where the maximum number of drivers were impacted are Delhi, Bangaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

“At Uber, we believe our role doesn’t end at creating opportunities by providing a platform to drivers. We have created a community of millions of drivers, and we continue to engage with them with a view to providing them with more to enrich their lives,” Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India SA, said in a statement.

As part of socio-economic initiatives, the programme also considers education, basic needs, creating opportunities for making money and the social system, among others.

Health initiatives include medical check ups, and treatments of drivers and their families.

“Through our driver welfare arm, Uber Care, we have been successful in supporting and empowering thousands of drivers with improved access to life and health insurance, financial support, children’s education, and medical consultations.

“As we move ahead, we envision further strengthening access and impact of Uber Care, thereby enhancing drivers’ overall well being on and off the road,” he added.

According to Uber, till date, micro-loans worth Rs 35.6 crore have been facilitated for thousands of drivers.

As part of Uber Kifayat, 34,000 car servicing packages have been facilitated, thus, resulting in overall savings worth Rs 95 lakh.

The ride hailing major has also partnered with NGOs and experts to make the right to education more accessible to drivers’ children.