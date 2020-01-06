UCO bank holds blood donation camp in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: As part of its 77th foundation day, UCO Bank organised a slew of activities across the country. On behalf of the Hyderabad zonal office, senior UCO bank officials also conducted a series of activities in the twin cities.

As part of the celebrations, the UCO bank organised a blood donation camp, heath check-up camp, tree plantation and distribution of books at government school. Employees of the UCO bank and public have come forward for donating blood organised at the UCO Bank Zonal Office, Banjara Hills.

Further, as part of Corporate Social Responsibility activity, the bank employees undertook tree plantation, cleaning drive under Swachh Bharat and distributed books to government school, Chilkur. Several branches of UCO bank in Hyderabad also organised health check-up camps, customer meet-ups and senior citizen meet at their respective branches.

