UCO Bank Q4 net profit at Rs 16.78 crore

New Delhi: Public sector lender UCO Bank on Friday reported net profit of Rs 16.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly due to fall in NPA and lower provisioning.

The Kolkata-headquartered lender had posted net loss of Rs 1,552.03 crore during January-March quarter of 2018-19.

Sequentially also, there was a net loss of Rs 960.17 crore in third quarter of 2019-20.

Income during the March quarter increased to 4,511.21 crore, from Rs 4,148.52 crore in same period of preceding fiscal, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Bank’s provisioning for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 1,199.82 crore during the quarter as against Rs 2,242.58 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full FY20, the bank trimmed on its net loss to Rs 2,436.83 crore, compared to Rs 4,321.08 crore loss in FY19.

Income for the year increased to Rs 18,005.55 crore as against Rs 15,844.14 crore.

On asset front, the lender improved its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 16.77 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2020 compared to 25 per cent in March 2019.

In absolute value, bank’s gross NPAs were stood at Rs 19,281.95 crore as against Rs 29,888.33 crore.

Net NPAs came down to 5.45 per cent (Rs 5,510.65 crore) from 9.72 per cent (Rs 9,645.92 crore).