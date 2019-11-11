Uddhav Thackeray calls up Sonia to seek support

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Monday evening called up Congress President Sonia Gandhi to solicit her support for the party’s efforts to form the government in Maharashtra, according to an aide.

“This was a formal request made by Uddhav Thackeray to Madam Sonia Gandhi, soliciting her party’s backing for the government formation,” the aide, who requested anonymity, told IANS.

Gandhi reportedly assured him that she is consulting her state legislators on the issue and would announce her decision soon.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sena leaders including Aditya U. Thackeray and other senior leaders left for Raj Bhavan this evening to meet Governor B. S. Koshyari.

