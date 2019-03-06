‘Udgarsha’ gearing up for release in 4 languages

By | Published: 8:50 pm 9:09 pm

Director Sunilkumar Desai who is known as a pioneer for suspense thrillers in the Kannada film industry has recently made Udgarsha.

The latest thriller from the director’s stable has recently completed its shooting and is readying for release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. While most part of the shooting took place in Madikeri, some of the key scenes were also picturised in Kerala, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Kishore, Sai Dhansika, Tanya Hope, Kabir Duhan Singh, Baahubali fame Prabhakar, Harshika, and Thakur Anoop singh can be seen in key roles. Being produced by Devraj R under D Creations banner, the movie has music by Bollywood composer Sanjoy Chowdhury and P Rajan is the cinematographer. The trailer was recently released by hero Darshan while another popular star Kiccha Sudeep has given a voiceover for the trailer.