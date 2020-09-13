Udit Narayan thanks his son for launching him into the digital age

“All it took was for me to convey my desire to be an independent artiste in this digital age to my son Aditya.”

Singer Udit Narayan thanks his son, singer-anchor Aditya Narayan, for initiating him into the digital age of music.

Udit’s new song “Tere bagair” was launched recently on YouTube. “All it took was for me to convey my desire to be an independent artiste in this digital age to my son Aditya. He set up everything. The record label, social media, single and music video. I just had to come to his home studio and record ‘Tere bagair’,” said Udit.

“My son has launched me in the digital age and, believe me when I say this, he has done all of this with his hard-earned money,” he added.