UEL prepares students for future

Tracing its roots back to 1898 through the West Ham Technical Institute, the university was regarded as a ‘people’s university’ as it offered the local community the chance to study art, science and engineering for the first time. It was renamed the Polytechnic of East London in 1988 before gaining university status and a new name in 1992, i.e. the University of East London.

Relatively a young university, the University of East London has been pioneering futures since 1898: from the 2nd Industrial Revolution through to where it is now, the 4th, The University of East London is a careers-led university, preparing its students for the jobs of the future – a role it has carried out for over 125 years and is dedicated to supporting its students to develop the skills, emotional intelligence, and creativity needed to thrive in a constantly changing world.

UEL enjoys world-class facilities and a superb location; the campuses at Docklands and Stratford are located in East London, close to the major financial centre of Canary Wharf and the region chosen to host the 2012 Olympics. The Docklands Campus was London’s first new university campus in 50 years.

The University of East London (UEL) is a public university that comprises of three colleges; College of Applied Health and Communities, College of Arts, Technology and Innovation and College of Professional Services. The university is counted among the top academic institutions that provide quality education and excellent career opportunities to its students. UEL was ranked 2nd in the UK for teaching quality (Times Higher Education Young University Rankings), as well as featuring in the world’s top 200 young universities (Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2018). In addition, the University has been voted most improved university over the last decade in the UK (Times Higher Education 2018).

UEL offers numerous undergraduate, postgraduate and part-time degree courses in various fields such as business, law, social science, journalism, architecture, engineering, health, sports, sciences, psychology, and arts. Also, the university provides apprenticeship, research, and study abroad programmes. Notably, it has over 600 teachers and 17,000 students from 134 countries. With more than 4,000 students from outside the UK, UEL is a popular institution for international students. The International Office offers a free programme to welcome new international students to London. The university is renowned for providing international students with excellent support services. UEL was ranked number one in the UK for its visa advice and language support (International Student Barometer).

UEL is among London’s leading universities for employability. Over 80 per cent of UEL students go on to work or further study six months after finishing their studies. UEL has around 100,000 alumni based in over 135 countries across the globe. Firoz Patel is the founder of the renowned charity organization “Childreach International.” Tony Rochford is the director of programming at MTV UK and has worked in some popular TV channels like CBeebies. Adam Gemili is a star athlete and the first Briton ever to run 100 meters in under 10 seconds and 200 meters in under 20 seconds. Roger Taylor is a popular musician, songwriter, and singer and is the drummer in the famous British rock band, Queen. Rupa Asha Huq is a columnist, DJ, and British Labour Party politician. Last but not least, Kemi Adeosun was the Nigerian finance minister in 2015.

