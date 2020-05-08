UFC fights on Sony

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: UFC will make a return this coming weekend at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida (USA), with a stacked UFC 249 card. It also includes the MMA fans in India.

It will be telecast live in India on May 10 from 07:30 am (IST) on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 channels.

The card is headlined by a pair of exciting title fights in the lightweight and the bantamweight division. The main event of the night will feature a fight between #1 ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and #4 ranked Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship while the co-main event will feature the current UFC bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo, fighting to defend his title against “The Dominator” Dominick Cruz.

The fight card will also feature a heavyweight slugfest between heavy hitters Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik and also mark the return of fan favourite, Donald Cerrone, as he takes on Anthony Pettis in the welterweight division.

