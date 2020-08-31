UG, PG online clases of JNTU-H from Tuesday

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: The online classes for students pursuing UG and PG courses at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) are set to commence from Tuesday. The first-semester classwork for BTech/BPharmacy II, III and IVth year students will be conducted from September 1 to October 31 and Dasara recess will be from October 19 to 24.

In a circular issued to all the colleges, JNTU-H said the classes for existing UG and PG courses should be conducted in online mode for two hours to three hours a day and based on the situation classes may be conducted for four hours to five hours in a blended mode following prescribed protocols related to the Covid-19.

The first mid-term examinations for BTech/BPharmacy students will be held from November 2 to 7. The second spell instructions are from November 9 to January 2, 2021, followed by second mid-term exams from January 4 to 9. The last semester exams are scheduled from January 18 to 30. The second-semester classwork for BTech/BPharmacy II, III, & IV years will commence from February 1, 2021.

