UGC committee recommends Aug 1 commencement of academic year

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) committee on the examinations and academic calendar has recommended the Commission to commence the new academic year for students of the second and third year from August 1, and for first-year students from September 1.

Among other recommendation is a common admission test at national/state level for admissions into the UG, PG and research programmes in the universities and colleges.

The UGC on April 6 constituted an expert committee headed by UGC former member and Central University of Haryana Vice-Chancellor Prof. RC Kuhad to deliberate and make recommendations regarding issues related to exams and academic year.

The committee suggested the universities to make admissions to the UG and PG programmes for the academic year 2020-21 latest by August 31. If necessity arises, provisional admissions may be made and the last date for submission of relevant documents of the qualifying examination will be September 30, the committee said in the report.

Regarding the requirement of a minimum percentage of attendance, the committee recommended the UGC to treat the period of lockdown as deemed to be attended by all students/research scholars.

Further, the committee suggested the Commission to follow a six-day week pattern to compensate the loss for the remaining session of 2019-20 and new academic year 2020-21.

According to the committee’s report, the universities were suggested to adopt alternative, simplified modes and methods of examinations while maintaining the sanctity of academic expectations and integrity of exam process. The alternatives included multiple choice questions/OMR based exams, open-book examination, open choice assignment/presentation-based assessments etc.

In a press release issued on April 25, the UGC said it would issue guidelines/ advisories to all the universities and colleges regarding measures to be taken for the current academic session as well as the next academic session this week.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .