UGC launches new scheme to support socially relevant projects

By | Published: 12:37 am 4:44 pm

New Delhi: In a bid to support socially relevant projects, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the Scheme for Trans-Disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy (STRIDE).

The scheme will provide support to research projects that are socially relevant, locally need-based, nationally important and globally significant.

The UGC has set up an advisory committee under vice-chairman Bhushan Patwardhan to oversee the entire scheme. Details of the scheme will be available on the UGC website by July 8 and call for proposals will be announced by July 20.

“Applications will have to be submitted online. The STRIDE web portal will be open for receiving applications by July 31, 2019,” said the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

It added that the award of grant would be based on the merit of the project proposal. “STRIDE scheme proposals will be carefully evaluated with help of peer review and assessment by expert committees. Shortlisted applicants may be invited for presentation,” the Ministry said.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that the STRIDE scheme will strengthen research culture and innovation in colleges and universities and help the students and the faculty to contribute towards India’s developing economy.

Focus on humanities and human sciences will boost quality research on Indian languages and knowledge systems, he added.

In essence, the scheme takes into consideration the societal impact of knowledge enunciating as what should be the main aim of research. It creates unity of intellectual frameworks beyond the disciplinary perspectives and solves problems by going beyond the boundaries of disciplines to involve various stakeholders.

Trans-disciplinary research generates knowledge through the use of multi and inter-disciplinary concepts and integrates new theories among science and society.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.