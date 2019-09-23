UGC-NET applications

By | Published: 12:56 am 5:52 pm

Hyderabad: The registrations for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2019 have commenced. The last date to apply is October 9.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducted the UGC-NET which will be computer based examination from December 2 to 6. Candidates who successfully complete registration process can download their admit cards from November 9. The NTA will announce the results on December 31.

