UGC nod to Kakatiya University’s distance education courses

Warangal: The Distance Education Bureau (DEB) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) granted permission to the School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) of the Kakatiya University (KU) to continue with courses offered by it for two more years.

While the SDLCE is already permitted to offer the courses till 2017-18, the DEC has extended the permission for 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.

The SDLCE of the KU is presently offering a total of 25 courses including PG, UG, post graduate diploma, diploma and certificate courses in distance mode through as many as 147 centres in the State.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Director of the SDLCE, Prof Ch Dinesh Kumar said that the DEB had accorded permission to the universities that had got the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade with the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.26. “As the Kakatiya University (KU) has been accredited with A grade of the NAAC with 3.36 CGPA, the DEB has allowed us to continue with the offering the courses in the distance mode for two more years,” he said and added that they were also trying to get permission for offering 24 more courses.

“The interface with regard to giving permission to the new courses will be conducted by the DEC, tentatively in April or May. We expect permission for more courses as we have proposed to offer job-oriented courses,” Prof Dinesh said.

The authorities of the SDLCE are also planning to increase the number of the study centres in the State. “Several applications requesting granting permission for setting up the study centre are lying at our office. After careful examination, we may give permission for 20 more study centres for the academic year 2018-19,” he added.