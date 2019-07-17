UGC workshop at UoH from July 18

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will conduct a national workshop on ‘Evaluation Reforms in Higher Education Institutions’ at Savitribai Phule Auditorium in University of Hyderabad (UoH) on July 18 and 19.

National Education Policy chairman and former chairman ISRO Dr. K Kasturirangan will address the event which will be attended by educationists, controllers of examinations, principals of autonomous colleges from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The two-day workshop will have presentations and discussions on themes such as models of examination systems that can be followed in India, structural and procedural changes needed in the exam system, grade and credit-transfer in the exam system, on-demand exam, internal and external exams, technological interventions, and question bank among others.

According to a press statement issued by the UGC South Eastern Regional Office here on Wednesday, so far about 350 participants have registered for the workshop.

