Ugly Twitter war erupts between Adnan Sami and Jaiveer Shergill

By | Published: 9:41 pm

New Delhi: A Twitter war erupted between singer Adnan Sami and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill over the government’s decision to confer Padma Shri on the Pakistan-origin singer.

It all started after Shergill shared a video on Twitter, in which he can be seen lashing out at the government, with three questions. The tweet read, “3 Q’s to BJP Govt on #PadmaShri for #adnansami: 1. Why Indian Soldier like Mohd Sannaullah is declared foreigner via NRC & Son of Pakistan Air Force Pilot is given Padma Shri? 2. Is contribution “Yogdan” to society or BJP Govt “Gungan” praise new criteria? 3. Is this New India?”

3 Q’s to BJP Govt on #PadmaShri for #adnansami :

1. Why Indian Soldier like Mohd Sannaullah is declared foreigner via NRC & Son of Pakistan Air Force Pilot is given Padma Shri?

2. Is contribution “Yogdan” to society or BJP Govt “Gungan” praise new criteria?

3. Is this New India? pic.twitter.com/vYxVGuOR8q — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 26, 2020

Shergill then wrote: “Magic of govt chamchagiri: Congress slams govt over Padma Shri to Adnan Sami.”

Adnan Sami replied, “Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second hand novelty store? Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer? Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that!”

Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second hand novelty store?

Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer?😳

Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that!😂 https://t.co/s1mgusEdDr — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 26, 2020

Responding to Adnan Sami, Shergill wrote, “Uncle, i can reply in ur language but ‘Indian’ culture teaches us to be respectful even to our enemies — u jumped border only recently so guess ur still learning. Objection is to Policy of declaring Indian Soldier as foreigner & giving award to family of a Pak soldier. Good Day.”

The war of words did not end there as Adnan Sami tweeted: “Don’t ‘Uncle’ me NOW & talk nonsense about knowing ‘Indian’ culture NOW when in your statement you have the audacity of using uncouth words such as ‘Chamchagiri’ which speaks volumes of your lack of ‘culture’ & disregard 4 any form of respect 4 elders which is the ESSENCE of INDIAN CULTURE!!”

Shergill hit back by saying, “Well Uncle Ji, let me break to you that I don’t need lecture on Indian Culture from a person who has distanced or disowned his own father for the sake of earning few claps on Twitter — this reminds me can you highlight 5 contributions you made towards India in last 5 years?”

The Twitter spat continued as Adnan Sami wrote: “Again u speak with ur presumptuous ignorant pedestrian pea-brain! Whr have I dared to distance myself from my mighty father whom I love & respect beyond words?? He is my other self!! Don’t u dare presume to talk about my sacred relationship with my late illustrious father bachay!”

Responding to Sami, Shergill tweeted, “Listen uncle — don’t u ‘dare me’ — if not distancing then say proudly u are a son of Pak Fighter Pilot who said ‘Indian planes were falling like birds’ — Until then stop jumping like a kitten on hot tinned roof!! Once again, 5 contributions to India batao Uncle Ji, still waiting!!”

However, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hailed the Padma award to Adnan Sami. Singh tweeted: “Congratulations to all Padma Awardees. I am very happy that Adnan Sami, the famous singer and musician and Pakistani Muslim immigrant has also been given Padma Shri. I had also recommended his case to GOI for giving him Indian Citizenship. He was given Indian Citizenship by Modi Government.”