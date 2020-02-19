UIDAI clarifies on notices issued in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:40 am 12:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India on Wednesday clarified that it had issued notices of inquiry to 127 persons in the city asking them to appear before the enquiry officer for verification.

In a series of tweets on its handle it stated, “There are news items in certain section of media regarding UIDAI issuing notices of inquiry to some residents for obtaining Aadhar on false pretence on the complaints from State police which suspects them of being illegal immigrants. These reports are not presented in correct perspective and Aadhar has got nothing to do with citizenship issue.”

The UIDAI clarified that the RO (regional officer) received reports from the State police that 127 people have obtained Aadhar on false pretences as in their preliminary enquiry they were found illegal immigrants who were not qualified to obtain an Aadhar number. As per the Aadhar Act such Aadhar numbers are liable to be cancelled.

The enquiry to be held on February 20 was postponed to May 2020, the Authority said.

The clarification came in the wake of media reports and posts on social media over the last two days that notices were issued by the UIDAI to a few persons informing them they were not Indian nationals and should appear before an enquiry officer.

In October 2019, the Task Force had raided a Mee Seva in Bhavaninagar in Tallabkatta and caught two persons. Similarly some more ‘illegal immigrants’ found possessing Aadhar card were caught in Balapur and Kanchanbagh in the old city.

