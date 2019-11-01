Ujda Chaman: A bad hair day experience

By | Published: 4:11 pm 4:37 pm

Brevity is an important factor for a good comedy. In Ujda Chaman, however, it turns out to be the only one. To believe that there has been a controversy about the thematic content and claims for originality of the same is disappointing.

It is time for a reality check. Yes, we have a mind block on baldness and crack an odd joke or two in our social circles. The film however makes the same look like a serious malady. It is completely out of sync with the Bald is Beautiful and Bald is Style gen.

The two-hour attempted comedy is tedious, long and surely predictable. Also preachy.

With the Kohli family being thrown out a house in the midst of a looking for a groom event, prepare for a style that is going to be loud and unapologetically over the top. It ends on the same note with an item guy with the main singer in a pink suit. If this was a take it or leave it scenario, the audience would find it very easy to choose.

Shashi Kulkarni(Atul Kumar) and wife Sushma (Grusha Kapoor) have two sons: the younger no gooder Goldie (Gagan Arora) and the elder who is a Hindi lecturer, Chaman (Sunny Singh). The problem with the 30-year-old bachelor is that he is bald and is called Taklu by the students of a leading Delhi college. This is outright insulting to the college. The college scenes yet again show a total lack of sensitivity of what can happen at a college campus. Many abortive attempts to get married leaves Chaman clueless, more so when he finds his brother charming every girl in town, and with his parents being either overtly concerned, or aggressive because of the boy being disqualified by virtue of being bald.

Forced to a corner, he opens an account with Tinder and finds Apsara (Maanvi Gagroo) who he perceives of being overweight. He calls her ‘bhains’ and she refers to him as ‘Takloo’. This is supposed to tickle you and keep you in laughter for nearly 1hour and 45 minutes after which you quickly shift to serious platitudes. The theme and the treatment is well beyond its shelf life. Scenes where everyone in the background is giggling at a guy sporting a wig are obnoxious and reflect that the director (Abhishek Pathak) suffers from an inertia that is hopeless. Oh yes, pigeon droppings seem suddenly popular and that is a brand of humour here too. The victims of social ridicule do not mind perpetuating the same, a reflection of our social double speak may be true but the manner of its saying is totally out of context and very trite.

The one thing that works in favour of the film is the fine performance by Maanvi Gagroo who carries her extra weight like a virtue and is a picture of supreme confidence. She adds a tone of credibility to a film which has clearly bid adieu to anything and everything nice. Sunny Singh is passable. At least he is honest. Grusha Kapoor and Atul Kumar are mention worthy.

At the end of the film, the hero goes on his knees multiple times seeking an apology. This is better done by the film maker. This is truly a bad hair day experience.

