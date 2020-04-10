UK announces charter flights to rescue stranded Brits from Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:15 pm

Hyderabad: Over 3,000 British travellers currently stranded in India will get home on 12 additional charter flights, which have opened, for bookings on Friday.

A flight from Hyderabad to London via Ahmedabad will depart on April 17. Passengers who wish to depart from Hyderabad should check https://etm.eventsair.com/uk-government-charter-india/fco-746-hyderabad-charter/Site/Register for information on the flights, including cost and baggage allowances. People in Andhra Pradesh region closer to Bengaluru or Chennai, should check the flight that will depart from these places on April 20.

This follows the seven charter flights announced on April 5 from Goa, Mumbai and New Delhi (8-12 April) and will take the total number of people taken back on these 19 flights to around 5,000, according to an official press release.

The first charter flight from India arrived at London Stansted on Thursday with 317 British nationals on board from Goa.

UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said: “We are doing all we can to get thousands of British travellers in India home. This is a huge and complex operation which also involves working with the Indian Government to enable people to move within India to get on these flights. Over 300 people arrived from Goa on Thursday morning, 1,400 more will arrive over the Easter weekend and these 12 flights next week will bring back thousands more.”

Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said: “We can confirm 12 more charter flights to bring British travellers back home – on top of the flights already launched. We are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from the Government of India on this. Getting people home as quickly as possible remains our absolute priority.”

The following flights to London are scheduled for the next two weeks and British travellers should visit the India Travel Advice page to reserve seats as well as for any further information:

• Amritsar – UK: 13, 17, 19 April

• Ahmedabad – UK: 13, 15 April

• Goa – UK: 14, 16 April

• Goa (via Mumbai) – UK: 18 April

• Thiruvananthapuram (via Kochi) – UK: 15 April

• Hyderabad (via Ahmedabad) – UK: 17 April

• Kolkata (via Delhi) – UK: 19 April

• Chennai (via Bengaluru) – UK: 20 April

