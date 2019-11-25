UK businesses keen to come to TS: UKIBC

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:10 pm 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: UK-based higher education and select industries are considering Telangana as a possible destination for their investments. Defence, aerospace, pharma, medical devices, IT and other segments are the possible investment areas, said Kevin McCole, MD, UK India Business Council (UKIBC).

UKIBC is an industry body that offers insights, networks, policy advocacy, services and facilities to the UK businesses for flourishing trade in India.

According to him, UK companies are upbeat about ease of doing business in India. Brexit in particular has stimulated many companies to engage deeply with India, he said.

Two delegations from the UK have visited Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan to explore investment opportunities in TS and also know about the EODB here, which is ranked high.

“TS offers a conducive investment climate and has a competitive edge in terms of infrastructure and policies. It also addresses issue of skills and training,” he said on why it is keen on Telangana, which figures in in the top five preferred destinations for UK businesses.

“One of the example is the single-stop clearance facility that ensures swift clearances to set up industries based on self-certification by the entrepreneurs,’ he said about TS-iPASS.

A clutch of UK companies are already operating in Mumbai, NCR, West Bengal and Hyderabad. Some of them might be plotting expansion as well, he said.

On visas, he said getting an UK visa is not a difficult process. “Out of the total work visas given by UK, about 60 per cent of them are taken by Indians. Also, the number of students visiting the UK is also growing at about 30 per cent annually. Currently, there are more than 19,000 Indian students pursuing higher education in the UK,” he said.

The number will increase in days to come as the UK now allows the students to work for about two years after their graduation there. It also allows students to pursue part-time jobs, he said.

The industry body’s recent report on operating environment in India said that about 56 per cent of the participants felt that it was getting easier to do business in India.

