UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 41,662

London: Another 181 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 41,662, the British Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua reported.

As of Saturday morning, 294,375 people have tested positive in Britain, a daily increase of 1,425, according to the department.

As of Saturday morning, there have been 6,624,676 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 188,794 tests on Friday, said the department.