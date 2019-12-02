UK India Business Council released ‘Education Report 2019’

By | Published: 12:25 am 6:48 pm

The UK India Business Council held a round table discussion on its recently released Higher Education Report titled ‘Higher Education Collaboration: Futureproofing the UK India Partnership’.

Several stakeholders representing the State government, UK Businesses, Indian Businesses, and Higher Education Institutions participated in this roundtable discussion to explore UK-Telangana collaboration in the field of higher education.

The higher education report is the result of an extensive survey of UK universities and business schools, and indepth consultation between the UKIBC, Universities UK, and Chartered Association of Business Schools.

Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC said, “There is clearly already a strong India-UK higher education relationship. There were 22,000 new Indian students in the UK this year, up 42% on last year and double the number of three years ago. But the relationship is much broader, and we see from our report that UK institutions have a huge appetite to partner with Indian institutions and employers”.

The UKIBC delegation of seven UK higher education institutions, University of Arts London, University of East Anglia, Manchester Metropolitan University, Florence Higher Education, University of Birmingham, University of Essex, and University of Bristol, were in Hyderabad on a visit.

The delegates had a wide range of meetings, including with Government, Higher Education Institutions and employers. The delegation would be travelling to Delhi next, followed by Mumbai for similar interactions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter