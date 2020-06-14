UK national dies in road accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: A national of United Kingdom, who sustained injuries in a road accident at Tolichowki a week ago, succumbed while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

According to the police, Abdiqavi Ali Saad, 19, a national of United Kingdom, was pursuing his graduation in the Hyderabad and was staying at Paramount Colony in Tolichowki.

Around 3 am on June 8, the victim was going on his motorcycle on Tolichowki road when his vehicle skidded. “Abdiqavi sustained serious injuries after falling on the road and was rushed to a private hospital at Somajiguda. He died while undergoing treatment on Sunday,” said Shaik Kaviuddin, Sub-inspector, Langer Houz police station.

The body was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where an autopsy was performed and later handed over to few persons known to the victim for burial.

A case was registered by the Langer Houz police station and investigation was taken up.

