UK team lives it up in Hyderabad!

Hyderabad: “We are visiting Hyderabad for the first time. It’s a wonderful experience. The climate is hot but we are enjoying the journey and there are a lot of two-wheelers in the city,” said an elated Alan Braithwaite, a business entrepreneur from the United Kingdom, who reached the city on Monday as part of Trans-India Challenge Morgan.

The challenge’s aim is to raise Rs.1.8 crore to help Goonj, a NGO that works for Indian rural communities, for which Braithwaite and wife Pat embarked on the epic journey across India in their three-wheeler ‘Queen Bee’ from Mumbai on February 1.

Fully recovered after an open-heart surgery, the 73-year-old philanthropist and businessman has covered 780 km since the five-member team departed from Mumbai. Accompanied by two nominated drivers and support team, the 34-day journey in an uncovered car, largely on crowded and perilous roads, will head to Khammam district from Hyderabad.

Special vehicle

The UK-based couple will travel to major cities, including Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad before returning to Mumbai in March. The specially-prepared car, based on the original three-wheeler designed by Henry Morgan in 1908, came from the UK in a shipping container in December.

Interacting with the media along with British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming at the latter’s residence in Banjara Hills here, Braithwaite said, “So far, it’s been great. We love it. There are lots of smiles on people’s faces.”

The team is covering a maximum of 300 km a day. “We don’t drive every day and today is a rest day as we are here in Hyderabad,” said Braithwaite.

He said the vehicle’s suspension was raised to cope with the speed bumps in India and it had no luggage space. “I am doing most of the driving along with the support team. We also have two nominated drivers to help us,” he said.

The first three days proved a significant learning opportunity for Braithwaite and the team. “It has been incredible so far. We are learning a lot about Indian roads. The drivers are actually skilled but we have had to learn the rules quickly,” he said, adding it was not like driving in the UK but the ‘Queen Bee’ behaved impeccably so far.

