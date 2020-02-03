UK trade dept to help T-Hub startups

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The UK Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP), a Department for International Trade initiative, is building stronger ties and increasing its engagement with T-Hub to help startups to go global, making the UK their base for global operations.

Sharing the intent, Alpesh Patel, dealmaker, Global Entrepreneur Programme, UK Department for International Trade, told Telangana Today, “We keep talking to T-Hub so that we can identify companies that are looking to scale up. The early-stage companies are primarily looking for access to incubators, accelerators, low cost office space and legal & accountancy support. The late-stage startups are looking for venture capital support and access to customer base.”

The deal makers of the GEP provide advice and mentoring to startups choosing to set up their base in the UK. Other benefits provided to these companies are export services & guarantee, and market support. UK’s Export Guarantee Scheme provides the cushion for companies looking to export, in terms of their working capital.

He added, “Incubators such as the T-Hub and the policy efforts of the State government to nurture entrepreneurs are helping companies to have global ambitions. So, companies here no more look at solving just India’s problems but global problems. If companies are keen on going global, they have to be in the UK. And the GEP is trying to enable that and make it happen.”

