UK watchdog unveils project to set up school for treasure hunters

By | Published: 2:35 pm

London: Historic England, the UK’s cultural watchdog, has unveiled its 50,000-pound ($62,840) project to explore setting up a new official school for treasure hunters.

The new training and education organisation for metal detectorists is set to promote best practice when enthusiasts head out in search of buried treasure, reports Xinhua news agency.

Working with archaeologist institute of detectoristss and others in the heritage sector, the proposed aims to provide training opportunities to promote responsible metal detecting and examine how metal detecting has been beneficial in the investigation of archaeological sites and landscapes.

On Saturday, metal detectorist Keith Westcott, who is behind the project, said the aim of this project is to establish a not-for-profit research and educational body for detectorists.

“This body would promote responsible metal detecting as a technique that contributes to the understanding, conservation and protection of the historic environment,” he said.

Historic England is an executive non-departmental public body of the UK government sponsored by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

It is tasked with protecting the historic environment of England by preserving and listing historic buildings, scheduling ancient monuments, registering historic Parks and Gardens and by advising central and local government.