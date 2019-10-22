Ukrain flyer dies of cardiac arrest, Flight diverted to RGIA

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: A Ukraine national died reportedly of cardiac arrest after collapsing onboard a Doha-Bangkok flight, forcing the crew to divert the Qatar Airways flight to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here early on Tuesday.

The passenger, identified as Galyna Konkina, was found ‘unresponsive and unconscious’ in the flight at 1.30 am, following which the flight crew contacted the Air Traffic Control at RGIA and informed about the medical emergency. The flight landed at the airport around 3.25 am. A doctor attended on the flyer and pronounced her brought dead due to a cardiac arrest.

Airport sources said the crew had carried out cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victim but to no avail. Qatar Airways in a statement informed about the death of the passenger on-board. The airline offered its condolences to the family of the deceased passenger.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter