Ukraine: Five dead in crash of chartered plane low on fuel 

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy announced the death toll on his Facebook page, and said an investigation is underway.

By Author  |  Published: 4th Oct 2019  3:35 pm

Kiev: Five people died when a chartered plane crashed Friday while coming in to land in western Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said. The Antonov-12 with eight people on board crash-landed 1.5 kilometres (just over a mile) from the runway at Lviv airport.

The surviving three passengers were hospitalized in a serious condition after being trapped in the wreckage, the emergency service said. The Infrastructure Ministry added the aircraft was operated by Kiev-based company Ukraine Air Alliance and flying in from Vigo in Spain to Istanbul and planned a refuelling stop in Lviv.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Lavrenyuk told Ukraine’s 112 TV channel that it was thought the plane had run out of fuel or a pilot had made a mistake. The emergency services posted a picture of the plane with one wing ripped off.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy announced the death toll on his Facebook page, and said an investigation is underway.