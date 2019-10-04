Ukraine: Five dead in crash of chartered plane low on fuel 

By | Published: 3:35 pm

Kiev: Five people died when a chartered plane crashed Friday while coming in to land in western Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said. The Antonov-12 with eight people on board crash-landed 1.5 kilometres (just over a mile) from the runway at Lviv airport.

The surviving three passengers were hospitalized in a serious condition after being trapped in the wreckage, the emergency service said. The Infrastructure Ministry added the aircraft was operated by Kiev-based company Ukraine Air Alliance and flying in from Vigo in Spain to Istanbul and planned a refuelling stop in Lviv.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Lavrenyuk told Ukraine’s 112 TV channel that it was thought the plane had run out of fuel or a pilot had made a mistake. The emergency services posted a picture of the plane with one wing ripped off.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy announced the death toll on his Facebook page, and said an investigation is underway.