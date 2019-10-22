Ukranian passenger dies on board Qatar Airways flight

By | Published: 5:25 pm

Hyderabad: A 69 year-old Ukranian suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on board a Doha-Bangkok flight, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to the airport here, where doctors declared him brought dead,airport sources said here on Tuesday.

Galyna Konkina, who had a history of heart ailment and undergone a bypass surgery 20 years ago, was found ‘unresponsive and unconscious’ in the flight at 1.30 AM, following which the Qatar Airways flight landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here about two hours later.

Airport sources said the crew had carried out pulmonary resuscitation, but to no avail.

The flight landed here at 3:25 AM and the patient was seen by the doctor at the airport.

The patient was declared brought dead due to cardiac arrest, the sources said.

Qatar Airways in a statement confirmed “with deep regret,” the death of the passenger on board the flight.

The airline offered its condolences to the family of the deceased passenger.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .