By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:38 am 4:26 pm

Manchester is a lively city brimming with character, whether it’s the industrial revolution or a musical revolution, the city is at the heart of it. It’s also long been one of the UK’s favourite student cities, with some of the best student hangouts and events. Home to two large, successful universities – it’s no surprise that Manchester has one of the largest and diverse student communities and is considered the best UK city to live in (Economist Global Liveability Survey 2018).

Located in the centre of Manchester, amongst world-renowned music, arts, shopping and sports venues and the second largest Chinatown in the UK, Manchester Metropolitan University has a proud heritage dating back to 1824. It is one of the largest universities in the UK with over 38,000 students enrolled and is home to a diverse international student population from more than 120 countries.

Initially developed as a centre of Technology, Art and Design, the roots of Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) date back to 1824; it was founded as a university in 1992 with the modern institution comprising eight specialist faculties.

Manchester Metropolitan University has three campuses in the dynamic city of Manchester and one in nearby Crewe in Cheshire. Both locations offer study, leisure, sport, social and entertainment facilities, as well as excellent accommodation.

85 per cent of Manchester Metropolitan’s research has ‘world-leading’ or ‘internationally excellent’ impact. Its School of Architecture is ranked 7th in the world.

The university has more than 1,000 undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses. The University educates and trains large numbers of legal and business professionals, scientists, engineers, teachers, health workers and creative professionals.

Manchester Metropolitan University also boasts the UK’s second largest Business School. In 2014, it was recognised as a top ‘new’ university for its health research in the Research Excellence Framework results, while the institution has long been at the forefront of developments in Early Years and Childhood Studies. Its b-school has prestigious AACSB and AMBA accreditations, placing it among an elite group of business schools worldwide.

MMU also prides itself on strong partnerships with businesses and organisations at a regional, national and international level, and which include the BBC and IBM. Many of its degree courses include a year-long work placement with these organisations – something the university believes aids its high employment rate for graduates.

The University is ranked amongst the world’s top 200 universities under 50 years old (Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2018), which is a measure of its commitment to delivering and supporting quality research and teaching. The University provides a selection of scholarships exclusive to international students, up to the value of £5,000.

Manchester Metropolitan University is famous as the University for World Class Professionals. Many courses offer internships. Students can see an experienced career advisor to get free careers advice and help with their CV/ job applications.

Manchester Met run careers events where students can learn how to become more employable. Employers may also be present at such events to speak to students. Manchester Met is known as “The University for World Class Professionals” and has probably the most advanced careers service in the UK. A dedicated student services team offers international students career advice, counselling, learning support, and chaplaincy. There is a student support officer based in each and every faculty.

Among the university’s 2,50,000 alumni, are the actors and comedians Steve Coogan, Julie Walters and John Bishop, while poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy is the Creative Director of its Writing School.

