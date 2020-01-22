ULB polls: Excitement grips first-time voters in Kothapalli

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Kothapalli (Karimnagar): First-time voters were an excited lot when they came to exercise their franchise in the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections held for 14 municipalities and a municipal corporation in the district on Wednesday.

A majority of young voters turned up to polling booths along with their family members and friends to know the polling process.

Mamatha, a BTech student, along with her sister Akhila reached polling station setup at Zilla Parishad High School, Kothapalli municipality expressed their happiness over casting their vote for the first time.

“My vote is not for sale. People should exercise their franchise without accepting money and perks “, she said and advised the fellow citizens to elect honest leaders who would solve their problems with dedication.

At the same time, leaders should also keep their promises made during the time of poll campaign instead of reneging on them post election, she said.

Her sister Akhila was also happy to cast her vote for the first time. “The vote is a strong weapon in the hands of citizens. So, people especially the youth should exercise their voting right and elect good leaders for a better future and development of wards as well as municipality,” she said.

