ULB polls: Face recognition app tested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For the first time in the country, the State Election Commission (SEC) tested the facial recognition technology on a pilot basis at 10 polling booths in the Kompally municipality during the elections conducted on Wednesday amidst tight security.

Voters were examined using a Face Recognition app, with 7,007 voters coming forward to have their identity validated using the technology. Voters, who replaced their old photographs with new ones, were easily recognised through the app after which officials matched the photographs with the records maintained by them.

Those who failed to replace the old photographs could not be recognised. However, with the help of the voter identity card number, the voters were allowed to cast their franchise without any problem. The application was used in ward nos. 7, 8, 11, 12, 14 and 16 in the municipality. As many as 722 voters were examined using the app in ward no. 8, while 712 were examined in ward no. 11.

Kompally Municipality Revenue Inspector Singireddy Srinivas said officials from the Telangana State Technical Services assisted the staff in case of glitches. “We achieved 80 per cent success in implementing the project. Based on its success, the app will be used in the next elections,” he said, adding that the application took a maximum of 10 seconds to complete the process of capturing the voter’s image and identifying him or her.

Srinivas said the application would not only save time in verifying the photograph of voters, but also help in detecting bogus and dual voter identity cards. In addition to the five-member election duty staff headed by a presiding officer in every polling station, another presiding officer was also appointed for each station to effectively use the application.

The application was launched at the municipal office on Tuesday in the presence of Medchal district Collector MV Reddy, Municipal Administration Director TK Sridevi, Kompally Municipal Commissioner MNR Jyothi and senior officials from SEC.

