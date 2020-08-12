ULBs to ready 11,000 public toilets in Telangana by Independence Day

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: In a bid to prevent open urination and reduce the Covid-19 threat caused by it, the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State will be ready with 11,000 public toilets by this Independence Day. While 7,000 public toilets are being established in GHMC area alone, another 4,000 public toilets are being constructed in the remaining ULBs.

Recognising public toilets as a basic right, the State government decided to construct them to ensure at least one seat per every 1,000 persons in urban areas. Accordingly, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the officials concerned to prepare necessary proposals and take up the construction of public toilets on a priority basis. The authorities identified the urgent need for construction of over 7,000 public toilets in GHMC area and another 4,000 public toilets in the remaining ULBs.

In GHMC area, there are more than 3,000 public toilets at different locations and the officials recognised the need for another 7,065 of them. Officials said works pertaining to over 6,000 of these public toilets are nearing completion and will be thrown open for usage from August 15. “It is the largest drive in public toilets anywhere in the country and Hyderabad now will be, by far, the only city with more than 10,000 public toilets in the country,” a top GHMC official told Telangana Today.

About 1,500 new toilets have been set up on BOT (build-operate-transfer) basis, while the remaining toilets are on the clustering maintenance basis. A similar clustering maintenance approach was adopted in majority of the ULBs in the State. As against 7,683 public toilets required in 139 ULBs, there are about 4,798 public toilets at present. However, the authorities decided to construct around 4,048 new public toilets of which 3,850 will be ready by

August 15 and the remaining 322 toilets will be completed by this month end.

While some of these new public toilets have been already opened, majority of them will be formally thrown open to public from August 15. The authorities have completed the construction of these 11,000 toilets within a record period of less than 70 days (as on August 15). Designs and award of construction works were finalised by a committee of engineers following the approval of the district Collectors at the district level. Each of these toilets is equipped with proper ventilation, proper water supply and having electrical connection wherever needed. In important commercial areas, they were taken up on BOT basis on self-sustainable public private partnership mode on the lines of Loo Cafe established in Hyderabad.

“To expedite the works, we have delegated decision making to the district Collectors to finalise the designs and entrust the construction work at the district level (based on the local requirements). The cost of each design varies from Rs 65,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh,” Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar told Telangana Today.

