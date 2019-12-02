Ulster University proven track record in research innovation

By | Prof. K P Singh | Published: 12:18 am 4:45 pm

Spread across four campuses in Belfast, Coleraine, Magee and Jordanstown, Ulster University is Northern Ireland’s largest university. The university also has an additional two sites in London and Birmingham and offers a wide range of courses, including undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, short courses and research programmes.

There is also the option to study online via distance learning. While each campus differs in size and has its own distinctive atmosphere, wherever a student studies or works, he/she will still experience Ulster’s unique character.

Ranked in the Top 2% of global universities and in the Top 150 universities under 50 years old with approximately 27,000 students across four campuses, Ulster University is uniquely placed to engage local communities; support expansion of the knowledge-based economy, and contribute to the economic, social and cultural development of Northern Ireland. Ulster University is a young, dynamic, and innovative university with a spirit that transforms lives, stretches minds, develops skills and raises ambitions.

From renowned teaching inspired by world-class research to first class resources and facilities all within an inclusive, supportive learning environment, Ulster places ambition at the heart of everything. Over 90% of Ulster graduates are in work or further study six months after graduation and more than 4,000 students have successfully completed eLearning courses at Ulster University.

The Times Higher Education 100 Under 50 rankings classified Ulster as a leading modern University and in the top 100 globally. Ulster also has a proven track record in research innovation with the creation of 19 spin-out companies with a combined turnover of £21 million and employing almost 300 staff.

Their core business activities are teaching and learning, widening access to education, research and innovation and technology and knowledge transfer. Ulster University has four libraries, one on each campus. It has approximately 500,000 print books and a number of special collections to support teaching, learning and research.

There are spaces for quiet study, group study, informal social learning, presentation practice, silent reading, and revision space. Learning spaces offer a range of different technologies to suit the needs of students, including PCs, loanable laptops, Macs, extensive Wi-Fi access and online support. All four campuses provide 24/7 computing facilities.

Ulster is consistently regarded as one of the most outward-looking institutions in the world, ranked in the top 25% of UK universities for world-leading research based on research power in REF 2014 with 72% of our research activity regarded as ‘world-leading’ and ‘internationally excellent.’ Its research is heralded as globally significant with local relevance and it is one of the top five universities in the UK for world-leading research in Law; Art & Design; Biomedical Sciences; and Nursing in REF 2014.

Following the 2014 Research Excellence Framework, 72% of Ulster’s submitted work was classified as ‘world leading’ or ‘internationally excellent’.

Although the University traces its roots back to the Victorian era, its sights are set firmly on the future and the University wants to build on its successes and leave a legacy that is strong and dynamic.

