UMAC to hold protest meetings against CAA across India

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) will hold public meetings and rallies demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) across the country.

The protest rallies and meetings will be attended by All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi along with religious scholars and intellectuals. The programs will be held in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and other States in the country.

The UMAC extended support to the CAA 2019 and NRC protests being held at various universities across the country. On Tuesday, a protest meeting is being organised in Mahabubnagar followed by one on Friday at Nizamabad. A public meeting is being organised on 29 December in Kishangunj in Bihar.

Meanwhile the series of protest against the CAA 2019 continued in the city on Tuesday as well. Various students unions organized a public meeting in the Osmania University campus. The meeting was attended by around 3,000 students belonging to various universities and colleges in the city. At few other places people took out rallies against the CAA 2019 and NRC and demanded the Act be repealed.

