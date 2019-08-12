Umesh, Kheerthi amateur chess champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Umesh Konduru and Kheerthi Ganta emerged the boys and girls chess champions respectively in the Telangana State Amateur Championship held at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Tuesday. Umesh won the event by scoring seven points.

The second place was won by Abhiram Pramod and Ankitha Goud Palle in boys and girls categories respectively. The top two winners in both categories will represent the State in the National Amateur Chess Championship. The top 13 men and top eight women received a cash award of Rs 1,000.