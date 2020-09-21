Umpire Nitin Menon in the eye of the storm in Kings XI-DC match

Nitiin Menon made an error by declaring a run short for Kings XI from square leg after he felt that Chris Jordan did not ground the bat inside while running between the wickets

Hyderabad: It is the second match of the much-delayed IPL-13 and there is already a controversy. This time Nitin Menon, who was recently inducted into the ICC Elite panel of umpires, has been in the eye of the storm.

The 36-year-old, a much respected umpire in cricket circles, was made the villain of the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at Dubai. His mistake was that he made an error by declaring a run short for Kings XI from square leg after he felt that Chris Jordan did not ground the bat inside while running between the wickets. This happened in the 19th over in Kings XI run chase. The television replays showed otherwise with Jordan clearly grounding his bat inside the crease.

Eventually that run proved costly for Kings XI as they lost the match that went into Super Over. A peeved Kings XI reportedly lodged a complaint over that error. Former cricketers and owner Preity Zinta blamed Menon for this error.

But the law is the square leg umpire should stand where he can be in the best position to see any action to give a decision. Ever since the technology came into picture, the umpires are unable to stand in line because of cameras that pick the line-decisions. However, Menon has been criticised for not standing at the appropriate position.

