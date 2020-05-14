UN economic experts hail India’s stimulus package

By | Published: 7:40 pm

United Nations: Top UN economic experts have hailed as “impressive” the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, the largest so far among developing countries, announced by India to revive the country’s economy, which has been severely hit by the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore ($260 billion). While launching the World Economic Situation and Prospect (WESP) report update on Wednesday, Chief of the Global Economic Monitoring Branch Hamid Rashid told reporters in response to a question that the stimulus package announced by the Indian government on Tuesday “is a very welcome development.” He said the Rs 20 lakh crore package, which is 10 per cent of India’s GDP is the “largest so far in the developing countries” because most developing countries have been rolling out stimulus packages that are between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent of the GDP.

“India’s stimulus packages are very large. And also India has the domestic financial market and the large capacity to implement that large stimulus package,” he said, adding that impact of the package would depend on the design of the stimulus.

The mega Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package includes previously announced measures to save the lockdown-battered economy, and focuses on tax breaks for small businesses as well as incentives for domestic manufacturing. The combined package works out to roughly 10 per cent of the GDP, making it among the most substantial in the world after the financial packages announced by the US, which is 13 per cent of its GDP, and by Japan, which is over 21 per cent of its GDP.

Associate Economic Affairs Officer, Economic Analysis and Policy Division, Department of Economic and Social Affairs (EAPD/UN DESA) Julian Slotman told PTI in an interview that the size of India’s stimulus package is “impressive” and “seems to be of a magnitude that will help to reassure markets and to boost domestic consumption. But at the same time when people are simply not able to spend, you cannot expect the economic growth to suddenly magically re-appear.” Lauding the Indian government for implementing a strict lockdown while the number of COVID19 cases was relatively low, he said at some point it will be inevitable to gradually ease the restrictions but warned that that could result in infections increasing in the country.