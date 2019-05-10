UN to hold 2020 ocean conference in Lisbon

By | Published: 10:01 am 10:22 am

United Nations: United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday decided to hold its 2020 high-level conference early June in Portugal’s Lisbon to support the sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources.

The UNGA “decides to convene the high-level 2020 United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development in Lisbon, from June 2 to 6, 2020,” according to a resolution adopted by the 80th plenary meeting of the UNGA 73rd session.

The UNGA also decided that the conference shall “involve all relevant stakeholders,” bringing together governments, the UN system, intergovernmental organizations and all other actors to assess challenges and opportunities relating to, as well as actions taken toward, the implementation of Goal 14, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The UNGA “decides that the overarching theme of the conference shall be “scaling up ocean action based on science and innovation for the implementation of Goal 14: stocktaking, partnerships and solutions.”