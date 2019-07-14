UN screens chef Vikas Khanna’s film

By | Published: 3:09 pm

Michelin-Star chef Vikas Khanna’s directorial debut The Last Color, starring National Award-winning actor Neena Gupta, was screened at the United Nations headquarters, with the aim to highlight the message of women empowerment, equality and dignity for all.

Neena flew in especially for the screening, which was attended by Under Secretary General for Operational Support Atul Khare, chef Khanna, UN staff and personnel and members of the Indian-American community.

Set in the ancient Indian city of Varanasi, The Last Color is the story of 70-year-old widow Noor, played by Neena, and her special bond with 9-year-old Chhoti (Aqsa Siddiqui), a homeless girl who aspires to go to school and makes ends meet by performing stunts as a tight-rope walker, besides selling flowers.

Addressing the gathering before the screening of the movie, Khare shared a personal story of his late mother, a widow for almost 19 years before she passed away.