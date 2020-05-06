UN warns of risks for trafficking victims due to pandemic

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Vienna: The UN’s Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Wednesday warned of increased risks to human trafficking victims due to the coronavirus crisis with people more vulnerable to exploitation and protection limited.

New UNODC analysis found, other than the risk of catching the virus, some rescued victims have been unable to go home because of border closures. Others face delays in legal proceedings or risk further abuse or neglect by their captors.

More children are also being forced onto the streets in search of food and income with closed schools no longer providing shelter and nourishment, the statement said. UNODC also warned traffickers “may become more active and prey on people who are even more vulnerable than before because they have lost their source of income due to measures to control the virus.”

“With COVID-19 restricting movement, diverting law enforcement resources, and reducing social and public services, human trafficking victims have even less chance of escape and finding help,” said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.

Waly urged countries to keep shelters and hotlines open, safeguard access to justice and enable anti-trafficking units to continue doing their work.

According to UNODC’s 2018 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, sexual exploitation and forced labour are the most predominant forms of trafficking, which affects mainly women and girls.

One in every three victims is a child. The total number of victims reported to the UNODC globally in 2016 stood at just under 25,000.