Unable to clear debt farmer commits suicide in Bhupalpally

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A marginal farmer committed suicide at Tirumalagiri village of Regonda mandal in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sunkari Kumara Swamy (50). He was found dead in his agriculture fields. It is learnt that he consumed pesticide. Swamy allegedly took a loan of Rs 2.50 lakh from different money lenders. But he was unable to clear the due because of crop failure.

Swamy is survived by wife Laxmi, a daughter and a son. Based on a complaint lodged by Laxmi, the local police registered a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to Parkal government hospital for autopsy.