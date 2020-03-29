Unable to get liquor, man hangs self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:16 am

Hyderabad: A centering worker who went missing from Jeedimetla on Thursday was found hanging at an isolated place in Balanagar early on Saturday.

There are reports that Srinu was suffering from withdrawal symptoms after not getting liquor due to the lockdown and could have hanged himself due to this. However, the police have not confirmed this.

As per the police version, U Srinu (32) of Jeedimetla had on Thursday told his wife to take him to IDA Balanagar area. His wife took him there on her two-wheeler.

“After reaching there, Srinu jumped off the two-wheeler and ran off. His wife, who called in her brother, searched for him but could not find him,” said Khaleel Pasha, Sub-inspector, Balanagar.

She then lodged a complaint with the Jeedimetla police who launched efforts to trace Srinu.

On Saturday morning, some persons found Srinu hanging to a tree in Dilkushnagar colony of Balanagar and alerted the police. After police verified man missing cases from the neighbouring police stations and confirmed that it was Srinu, they alerted his family.

Police quoted his family members saying that he was behaving in a strange manner for the last few days. “We have registered a case and are trying to ascertain the reasons,” the SI said.

