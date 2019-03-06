Unani College stage dharna for delay in results

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The students of the Government Nizamia Tibbi Hospital Charminar on Wednesday staged a demonstration demanding the authorities and management of Kaloji Narayana Rao University clear the air over their results.

The students, who boycotted the classes, entered the chamber of the college principal Prof. Shahzadi Sultana demanding her speak to the university’s authorities.

“Out of 75 students appeared for the second year examination which was conducted in November of 2018, only 30 candidates had passed and after much delay, the results were announced on Wednesday. We suspect that the exam papers were not evaluated properly,” alleged Mohd Maaz Hussain, a second year student.

The students, who raised slogans against the principal and authorities of the university, said, “We hoped that after the formation of the KNR University, there justice will be delivered for the students of BUMS. But it is not the case in real and we are getting a step-motherly treatment now.”

The students also complained that the college lacked basic amenities like toilets and they demanded the college authorities utilize the funds sanctioned for the purpose without delay.

However, The principal of the college Prof. Shahzadi Sultana said that there was a delay in the release of the results by the university authorities.

“The KNR University had some technical issues due to which there was a delay in release of results. We are awaiting the issuance of memorandum of marks in a couple of days.

The university authorities informed us that the results of about 42 candidates had been further delayed and there would be a clarity by next week, she said. The principal added that the students who have doubts on the evaluation process can apply for recounting of the marks.