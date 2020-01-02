‘Unani medicine has a lot to offer’

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Government Nizamia Tibbi College can be the ‘Oxford of Unani Medical Education’, said college principal and additional director, AYUSH Department, Dr Mohammed Ahsan Farooqui.

There was a great opulence of medical treatment offered by Unani medicine, particularly at the Nizamia Medical College and Hospital, Dr Farooqui said while interacting with the staff and students during the ‘Clean and Green’ programme organised by the institution on Thursday.

More than 200 students and staff members participated in the programme and swept corridors, bylanes and wiped the floor.

Dr Farooqui advised the students and the staff to focus on spreading the greatness of Unani medicine and the treatment it offers. Besides treatment for diabetes and paralysis, Unani medicine can also cure ailments including varicose veins and even psychological ones.

Dr Siraj ul Haq, vice-principal, Dr Syed Misbahuddin, Dr Syed Samiuddin Mateen, Hakeem Mirza Shafiullah Baig, Dr Ziauddin, Dr Imranuddin Nizami, Dr Irshad Ali, Dr Hakeem Moammed Abul Hasan Ashraf, Hakeem Mohammed Husanuddin Talat, Krishna Rao, Dr Hyder Ali, Shahan Khan and others participated in the programme.

