Unauthorised properties of Congress leaders in GO 111 area, exposed

By | Published: 2:15 pm 2:36 pm

Hyderabad: TRS leaders exposed the unauthorised properties and double standards of the Congress leaders who own properties at Vattinagulapally in utter violation of GO 111 which protects the catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. They revealed that TPCC working president and MP A Revanth Reddy along with his brother-in-law Jayaprakash Reddy own lands in Survey no. 66/E and were resorting to illegal constructions in the land.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRSLP office here, Government Whip and MLA Balka Suman demanded that Revanth Reddy should come out clean and answer how he owns properties in the restricted GO 111 area. He alleged that rather than making constructive criticism on people’s issues, the Congress leaders were resorting to mudslinging against the leaders of the ruling TRS. He alleged that the Congress MP did not respond on the allegations against him for illegal occupation of lands belonging to Dalits in Gopanapally, and instead was trying to confuse people by launching personal attacks against the TRS working president.

“All the properties owned by our party working president KT Rama Rao have been submitted to the Election Commission of India during the elections in 2009, 2014 and 2018. When they are all available in the public domain, what is the basis for Revanth Reddy’s allegation,” he asked. He vowed to expose the double standards of the Congress leaders and reveal the names of all Congress leaders who illegally own properties in the GO 111 area.

Government Whip and MLC Karne Prabhakar pointed out that Minister KT Rama Rao had repeatedly denied owning any properties in GO 111 area, but Revanth Reddy presented false documents before the National Green Tribunal which issued notices to the Minister. He wondered how Rama Rao was responsible for a property that he does not own at all. He stated that Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao himself had admitted that several Congress leaders also had lands in GO 111 villages.

Public Undertakings Committee Chairman A Jeevan Reddy demanded to know how Revanth Reddy who started his life as a painter, became the owner of crores of rupees worth properties. He stated that Revanth Reddy who went to Cherlapalli prison under the Note-for-Vote case, was known for his criminal activities. MLA Saidireddy also spoke on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .