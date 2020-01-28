Telangana men paddlers in quarters

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:55 pm 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana men team continued their good run, entering the quarterfinals in the team event of the UTT 81st Senior National & Inter-State Table Tennis Championships being held at Saroornagar indoor stadium on Tuesday.

The men’s team rallied past Maharashtra B team 3-0 to book a place in the last eight. In the first tie, Khelo India winner SFR Snehit trounced Bhavesh Apte 3-1 while Amal Balgu secured a 3-1 win over Ashwin Subramaniam. In a close tie, Md Ali got the better of Jash Dalvi 3-2 as Telangana men qualified to play in the National Games. The hosts earlier defeated Himachal Pradesh 3-1 to enter the main draw.

However, Telangana women who also entered the main draw with a 3-0 win over Himachal lost to Tamil Nadu 1-3 and bowed out of the competitions. Telangana men, who upstaged Uttar Pradesh to top their group, have a distinct advantage and are expected to go through to the medal round and could face top-seeded PSPB. They will meet either Tamil Nadu or Railways in quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, the biggest shock of the championships was the ouster of Gujarat women, the quarterfinalists in the last edition, as Haryana, boosted by the arrival of Sutirtha Mukherjee, topped the group with Assam following them.

Kerala women also entered the main draws finishing second to Karnataka. Meanwhile, the PSPB men’s squad did not require the support of champion players Sharath Kamal or G Sathiyan as they were taken to the designated spot by Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Sanil Shetty. However, their women suffered the loss of a rubber against Selenadeepthi Selvakumar who accounted for Krittwika Sinha Roy. Yet, Madhurika ensured that PSPB did not face any further ignominy.

State men’s team paddlers Mohammed Ali, Aman Ur Rahman, Saroj Siril, coach Somnath Ghosh, S Fidel R Snehit and Aman Balgu.

