Uncertainty looms over haleem business in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the government extending lockdown in Telangana till April 30, thousands of haleem makers across the city are dropping the idea of preparing and selling the Persian delicacy.

The haleem industry is a multi-crore-business in Hyderabad with several big hotels and restaurants jumping into the fray to cash in on the huge demand for the delicacy. Right from takeaways, door delivery through courier service or food delivery companies to creating special family accommodations in their premises, the restaurants and hotel owners leave no opportunity to reach out to customers.

However, many restaurant owners are concerned as there is no clarity over the functioning of hotels or if they will be permitted to set up ‘takeaway haleem outlets’ during evening hours.

So far, restaurant owners have not finalised their plans. “We are waiting to see if any exemption will be given to hotels in view of Ramzan. At the same time we don’t think it will be a good season. Due to lockdown people are without work and even middle class families are facing financial crisis,” said Mohd Irfan of Shah Ghouse hotel.

A plate of haleem at noted restaurants in the city costs anywhere between Rs 140 and Rs 170.

Many fear that the lockdown will hit their business on a large scale. “The lockdown will have huge financial impact on restaurants and hotel owners as they earn some money during Ramzan through sale of haleem. Also the business provides jobs to thousands of people directly or indirectly and they will be without job,” said MA Majeed, president of Hyderabad Haleem Makers Association.

Seen widely during Ramzan, haleem is a mix of wheat, meat, ghee and spices – is the much sought dish. People cutting across identities wait for the advent of Ramzan when the dish is prepared and sold during the evenings at restaurants.

Apart from the big restaurants, several small roadside haleem joints are set up during Ramzan offering the chicken or mutton variety of the haleem. Mohd Siraj who sets up a haleem joint at Mallepally said the area had been declared a containment zone. “I don’t see an opportunity to set up the haleem joint this Ramzan in Mallepally. Investing in setting up a haleem joint will not be a wise decision,” he observed.

Assn to seek govt nod

The Haleem Makers Association will urge the government to permit them to set up takeaway counters at their restaurants.

“We have already started getting calls from people enquiring about our plans. All social distancing guidelines will be followed if the permission is granted,” said MA Majeed of Pista House. He said the restaurant even sends haleem to different parts of the country and abroad.

