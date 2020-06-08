Uncertainty looms over UG, PG exams in Telangana

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: Following the postponement of SSC Public Examinations across the State, uncertainty is looming large over the conduct of other exams particularly the ones of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the universities.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) which has issued the schedule for semester examinations for various programmes would now review the same on the basis of the government’s further decision on the SSC Public Exams.

As per the schedule, the JNTU-H has planned to conduct final semester examinations for the BTech/BPharmacy and MBA/MCA students from June 20. “We did wait for the High Court ruling on the SSC Public Exams. Now that the government has postponed the Class X exams across the State, we are looking for the further decision of the government on the exams. On the basis of the government’s decision, we will have a review on the exams,” said a JNTU-H senior official.

While the Osmania University has not issued the exam schedule, it decided not to hold any exams in June in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases. The varsity officials are exploring various options including the conduct of the exams for all undergraduate students at once or only for undergraduate final year students followed by semester exams for postgraduate final year students.

“We are exploring options i.e., either to conduct UG exams for all or only for final year students followed by PG final semester exams. If the situation is not conducive, we are exploring the option of declaring results of PG final semester students by taking an average of Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of earlier semesters or such students can appear for the exams as done by the University of Hyderabad. This system cannot be implemented for the university UG students as most students fail to get required CGPA in the intermediate semesters. The exams schedule will be released after State government’s approval and students will be informed at least 10 days before,” said a senior official of OU.

